Jeff Zients, a wealthy businessman who has moved between the public sector and corporate America, has played a central role in the transition since Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the November 3 election Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden to tap Jeff Zients for coronavirus tsar as US daily deaths top 3,000
- Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy will return to his old role, with a broader mandate that includes a heavy focus on the pandemic
- The number of Americans in hospital with the virus has eclipsed 100,000 for the first time, and new cases have begun topping 200,000 a day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
