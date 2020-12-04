Dubbed the ‘Con Queen of Hollywood’, the suspect led investigators on a years-long, global manhunt. Photo: Shutterstock
Hollywood ‘Con Queen’, Indonesian man Hargobind Tahilraman, arrested in Britain
- Suspected con artist Hargobind Tahilraman used fake accents and altered his voice to sound like a woman
- Victims were approached with offers of lucrative showbiz jobs and instructed to travel to Indonesia for tasks
Topic | Scams and swindles
