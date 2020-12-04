Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the US, was pardoned by Donald Trump. File photo: AFP
Michael Flynn shared message asking Donald Trump to suspend Constitution, impose ‘martial law’
- The message shared on Twitter was an ad from a right-wing activist group
- Flynn was recently pardoned after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI
Topic | Donald Trump
Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the US, was pardoned by Donald Trump. File photo: AFP