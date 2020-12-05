Activists from the DC Marijuana Justice hold an artwork of a giant marijuana joint to demand Congress pass cannabis reform legislation at the US Capitol in Washington, DC in 2019. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
US House of Representatives votes to decriminalise marijuana at federal level
- The Democratic-majority House voted 228-164 to lift the federal prohibition on marijuana
- The cannabis bill would expunge federal marijuana convictions and impose a 5 per cent tax on cannabis products
Topic | US Politics
