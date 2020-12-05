Wally the Wallaroo hops past a police vehicle in Peru, Illinois, US on December 2. Photo: NewsTribune via AP
Wayward Wally the wallaroo rescued from river after police chase near Chicago
- Officers were joined by firefighters and even residents in a two-hour pursuit of a runaway wallaroo
- Police said they planned to verify that Wally’s owner had a permit for a wallaroo
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Wally the Wallaroo hops past a police vehicle in Peru, Illinois, US on December 2. Photo: NewsTribune via AP