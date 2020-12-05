From left, jerseys worn by Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick, former US President Barack Obama, and LeBron James are auctioned at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California on Friday. Photo: EPA-EF
Jordan, Obama and Kaepernick sports jerseys set records at sports auction
- A basketball jersey worn by Obama in 1979 at Punahou School in Hawaii sold for $192,000
- Colin Kaepernick’s jersey sold for $128,000, making it the most expensive NFL jersey sold at auction
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
