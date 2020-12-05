A health worker administers a test at a Covid-19 testing tent outside a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in the Mission district of San Francisco, California. Photo: Bloomberg
US coronavirus cases shatter records, San Francisco imposes lockdown
- The US logged a record 225,201 new infections on Friday
- The San Francisco Bay area is imposing stay-at-home rules to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun by Covid-19 cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker administers a test at a Covid-19 testing tent outside a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in the Mission district of San Francisco, California. Photo: Bloomberg