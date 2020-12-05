Demonstrators hold signs during a protest outside the home of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
White House drafts order that could restrict Amazon, Microsoft global cloud computing operations
- In an effort to prevent cyberattacks, the Commerce Department could impose restrictions on US cloud companies operating abroad, including in China
- US technology companies fear the proposed executive order could give the government new power to interfere in its business transactions overseas
