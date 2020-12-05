Demonstrators hold signs during a protest outside the home of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Demonstrators hold signs during a protest outside the home of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest outside the home of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

White House drafts order that could restrict Amazon, Microsoft global cloud computing operations

  • In an effort to prevent cyberattacks, the Commerce Department could impose restrictions on US cloud companies operating abroad, including in China
  • US technology companies fear the proposed executive order could give the government new power to interfere in its business transactions overseas

Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:37pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest outside the home of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Demonstrators hold signs during a protest outside the home of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest outside the home of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE