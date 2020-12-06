Amazon’s Jeff Bezos said Blue Origin will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon. Photo: Reuters Amazon’s Jeff Bezos said Blue Origin will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon. Photo: Reuters
Billionaire Jeff Bezos says his Blue Origin space company will take first woman to the moon’s surface

  • ‘This (BE-7) is the engine that will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon,’ Bezos said in a post on Instagram
  • In April, Nasa awarded a lunar lander development contract to Blue Origin’s team worth US$579 million

Updated: 3:12am, 6 Dec, 2020

