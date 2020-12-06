The US embassy in Havana, Cuba, is seen in 2017. Photo: AFP The US embassy in Havana, Cuba, is seen in 2017. Photo: AFP
The US embassy in Havana, Cuba, is seen in 2017. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US diplomats in Cuba, China likely targeted with microwave radiation, report finds

  • The study is the latest attempt to find a cause for the mysterious illnesses that started to emerge in late 2016 among US personnel in Havana
  • It found that ‘directed, pulsed radio frequency energy’ was the likely culprit behind intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press in Washington

Updated: 2:45pm, 6 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US embassy in Havana, Cuba, is seen in 2017. Photo: AFP The US embassy in Havana, Cuba, is seen in 2017. Photo: AFP
The US embassy in Havana, Cuba, is seen in 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE