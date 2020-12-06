White flags adorn the ground at an outdoor public art installation in the US, as a reminder of each life lost to Covid-19 in the country. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US infections spiral as Britain’s queen to get vaccine soon, reports say
- For two weeks, the US has regularly topped 2,000 deaths per day, as it had in the spring at the height of the first wave of the country’s outbreak
- The coronavirus has now killed more than 1.5 million people and infected 66 million around the world since it first emerged last year
