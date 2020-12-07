A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AP
SpaceX’s upgraded Dragon capsule heads for International Space Station bearing Christmas gifts
- Along with research samples and equipment, the shipment also includes presents for astronauts, including a roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and cookies
- This is the first time SpaceX has had two capsules in orbit at the same time
Topic | SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AP