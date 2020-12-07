Bodies are moved to a refrigerated truck serving as a temporary morgue at a hospital in New York in April. Photo: AFP Bodies are moved to a refrigerated truck serving as a temporary morgue at a hospital in New York in April. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus was leading killer in US last week, overtaking heart disease, report says

  • With continued easing of social distancing, US could reach almost 800,000 deaths by April, according to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation report
  • Widespread mask usage could cut that number to about 500,000, according to the study

Tribune News Service
Updated: 7:56am, 7 Dec, 2020

Bodies are moved to a refrigerated truck serving as a temporary morgue at a hospital in New York in April. Photo: AFP
