US President Donald Trump returns to the White House with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron after a weekend in Bedminster. File photo: AFP
Mar-a-Lago home ‘spruced up’ as Donald Trump eyes move to Florida with Melania, son Barron
- President Trump considers moving to Florida after leaving the White House, People reports
- First lady Melania Trump reportedly looking for schools for 14-year-old son Barron
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron after a weekend in Bedminster. File photo: AFP