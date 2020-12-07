US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bob Dylan sells his entire song catalogue to Universal Music
- The legendary musician burst into the scene in the 1960s and wrote songs like Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin’
- The amount was not disclosed, but Dylan is cashing in on the boom in music rights, as the value of songs and recordings skyrockets thanks to streaming
Topic | Music
US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE