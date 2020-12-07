US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE
US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Bob Dylan sells his entire song catalogue to Universal Music

  • The legendary musician burst into the scene in the 1960s and wrote songs like Blowin’ in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin’
  • The amount was not disclosed, but Dylan is cashing in on the boom in music rights, as the value of songs and recordings skyrockets thanks to streaming

Topic |   Music
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:14pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE
US folk music legend Bob Dylan, who signed a deal with Universal Music to sell his entire catalogue. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE