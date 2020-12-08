A health worker draws the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine out of a phial at the Southmead Hospital in Briston, Britain. Photo: AFP
US data confirms Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is strongly protective against coronavirus
- Review posted by the US Food and Drug Administration offers the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots
- The FDA is expected to decide on whether to authorise the vaccine in the coming weeks
