The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
Texas asks US Supreme Court to help Donald Trump overturn election results
- The state sues Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, saying changes they made to voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic were unlawful
- The lawsuit represents the latest legal effort intended to reverse Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
