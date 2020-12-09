The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Texas asks US Supreme Court to help Donald Trump overturn election results

  • The state sues Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, saying changes they made to voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic were unlawful
  • The lawsuit represents the latest legal effort intended to reverse Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:52am, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
The sun rises behind the US Supreme Court building in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE