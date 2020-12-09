Effective vaccines would help Joe Biden’s administration, once the president-elect takes power, turn its focus to healing the ailing US economy. Photo: AP Effective vaccines would help Joe Biden’s administration, once the president-elect takes power, turn its focus to healing the ailing US economy. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Joe Biden vows 100 million shots in 100 days as US cases top 15 million

  • US president-elect introduces his health care team and lays out goals for reversing the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Trump holds ‘vaccine summit’ at White House, saying he will use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses

Reuters
Updated: 5:01am, 9 Dec, 2020

