Effective vaccines would help Joe Biden’s administration, once the president-elect takes power, turn its focus to healing the ailing US economy. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Joe Biden vows 100 million shots in 100 days as US cases top 15 million
- US president-elect introduces his health care team and lays out goals for reversing the Covid-19 pandemic
- Trump holds ‘vaccine summit’ at White House, saying he will use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
