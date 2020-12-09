Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Intel and Nvidia questioned over sale of tech to China used against Uygurs
- US lawmakers asked whether executives knew their chips would be used to support surveillance activities and if they took steps against human rights abuses
Topic | US-China relations
