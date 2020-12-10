“Broken Tooth” Wan Kuok-koi is driven away from prison in Macau in December 2012. Photo: AFP
US sanctions ex-Macau triad leader ‘Broken Tooth’ Wan Kuok-koi
- The Treasury alleges that Wan is expanding criminal activities throughout Southeast Asia on the back of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative
- Sanctions were placed on Wan, his Cambodia-based World Hongmen group, and his Hong Kong-based Dongmei Group
Topic | US-China relations
“Broken Tooth” Wan Kuok-koi is driven away from prison in Macau in December 2012. Photo: AFP