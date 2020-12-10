Former US vice-president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, speaks during the last day of Democratic National Convention. Photo: Democratic National Convention via AFP
Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, under investigation for ‘tax affairs’
- US president-elect’s son came under scrutiny during the 2020 election over his foreign business dealings
- Joe Biden’s transition office issued a statement of support for Hunter, who repeatedly came under attack from Trump during the campaign
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Former US vice-president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, speaks during the last day of Democratic National Convention. Photo: Democratic National Convention via AFP