US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: AP
politico | Joe Biden to name Hill lawyer Katherine Tai for top trade job
- She will be responsible for repairing economic ties damaged by Trump’s trade wars while fulfilling the US president-elect’s pledge to stay tough on China
- Tai, who is fluent in Mandarin, is a former China enforcement head at USTR
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
