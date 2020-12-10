The house in Lancaster, Southern California, where the killings occurred. Photo: CBS Los Angeles
California house horror: Maurice Jewel Taylor ‘decapitated son and daughter’, prosecutors allege
- California father of four charged with decapitating his teenage daughter and 12-year-old son, abusing his two other boys
- Man’s other two boys were shown siblings’ bodies, forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food
Topic | Crime
The house in Lancaster, Southern California, where the killings occurred. Photo: CBS Los Angeles