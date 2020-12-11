People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March 2019. Photo: Reuters
Canada refutes reports that China has tried Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
- Earlier remarks by a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman suggested that the two Canadians had been brought to court
- The ‘two Michaels’ were detained in China soon after the arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, and Beijing has linked their fates to demands that she be released
Topic | Canada
People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March 2019. Photo: Reuters