US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
politico | No one misses WTO appellate body, says US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
- The seven-person panel ceased functioning a year ago as a result of the Trump administration blocking the appointment of new judges
- The EU, China and other WTO members have set up an alternative court, but six months later, it has yet to hear an appeal
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: AFP