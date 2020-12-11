Last year the FCC barred the use of US subsidies for purchasing communications equipment from gear maker Huawei. Photo: AFP
US FCC moves against Huawei and China Telecom, citing security
- In a 5-0 vote, the regulator ordered US carriers to remove equipment made by Huawei
- The Federal Communications Commission also started proceedings over whether to revoke China Telecom’s permission to operate in the US
Topic | US-China tech war
Last year the FCC barred the use of US subsidies for purchasing communications equipment from gear maker Huawei. Photo: AFP