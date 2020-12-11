A MasterCard sticker is displayed at a store in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Reuters
Mastercard and Visa stop processing Pornhub payments amid child sex allegations
- Mastercard says it is permanently ending the use of its cards on the sex video site after its investigation confirmed the presence of illegal content
- Visa is suspending payments until an investigation is completed
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
