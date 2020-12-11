A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Cardiff, South Wales on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
politico | Coronavirus: FDA advisory panel recommends use of Pfizer vaccine
- Decision paves the way for the agency to authorise emergency use of the Covid-19 shot
- The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is the first one to undergo FDA review
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre in Cardiff, South Wales on Tuesday. Photo: AFP