Emergency services respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
Six injured as car ploughs into protesters in New York City, causing injuries
- A spokesman for the New York Police Department said the driver, a woman, had stayed at the scene and was in custody
- The demonstrators were protesting against the detention of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents
Topic | Crime
