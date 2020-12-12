Emergency services respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest in New York on Friday. Photo: AP Emergency services respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
Six injured as car ploughs into protesters in New York City, causing injuries

  • A spokesman for the New York Police Department said the driver, a woman, had stayed at the scene and was in custody
  • The demonstrators were protesting against the detention of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:42am, 12 Dec, 2020

