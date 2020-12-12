Robert Downey Jr attends the premiere of the film Zodiac in Hollywood, California, in 2007. Photo: Reuters Robert Downey Jr attends the premiere of the film Zodiac in Hollywood, California, in 2007. Photo: Reuters
Robert Downey Jr attends the premiere of the film Zodiac in Hollywood, California, in 2007. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Team of volunteer sleuths crack ‘Zodiac’ serial killer’s coded message

  • The Zodiac Killer shot or stabbed seven people in the San Francisco Bay Area over the course of about year in 1968 and 1969
  • During his murderous spree, Zodiac sent a series of terrifying letters to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper

Topic |   Crime
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:16am, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Robert Downey Jr attends the premiere of the film Zodiac in Hollywood, California, in 2007. Photo: Reuters Robert Downey Jr attends the premiere of the film Zodiac in Hollywood, California, in 2007. Photo: Reuters
Robert Downey Jr attends the premiere of the film Zodiac in Hollywood, California, in 2007. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE