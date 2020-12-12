Health care workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Indianapolis. Photo: Reuters
Americans to get Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘in less than 24 hours’, Trump says
- The US has granted Pfizer emergency authorisation to roll out its vaccine amid soaring infections and deaths
- The inoculation is expected to be given first to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health care workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Indianapolis. Photo: Reuters