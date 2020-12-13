US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump slams Supreme Court for refusing to overturn election, lashing out at Attorney General Bill Barr
- Trump issued the tirade before jetting off to watch the annual Army-Navy college football game at West Point military academy
- Trump now faces certain defeat when the Electoral College meets Monday to certify Biden’s 306 electoral votes
Topic | Donald Trump
