Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters
Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight from New Mexico spaceport

  • Branson’s space tourism company was aiming to send the air-launched Unity space plane to an altitude as high as 50 miles
  • For US$250,000 a ticket, passengers who have signed up for the suborbital flight will ascend some 60 miles above Earth

Topic |   Space
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:33am, 13 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters
Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE