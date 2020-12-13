Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters
Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight from New Mexico spaceport
- Branson’s space tourism company was aiming to send the air-launched Unity space plane to an altitude as high as 50 miles
- For US$250,000 a ticket, passengers who have signed up for the suborbital flight will ascend some 60 miles above Earth
Topic | Space
Virgin Galactic rocket plane the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aeroplane, with SpaceShipTwo passenger craft. Photo: Reuters