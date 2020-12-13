Hunter Biden, son of US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: DNCC Handout / Getty Images / TNS Hunter Biden, son of US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: DNCC Handout / Getty Images / TNS
Hunter Biden, son of US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: DNCC Handout / Getty Images / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Hunter Biden subpoena seeks information on Ukraine gas company Burisma and other entities

  • Hunter Biden confirmed on December 9 that his taxes are under federal investigation
  • Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma in particular have long dogged the policy work and political aspirations of his father, Joe Biden

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:22am, 13 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hunter Biden, son of US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: DNCC Handout / Getty Images / TNS Hunter Biden, son of US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: DNCC Handout / Getty Images / TNS
Hunter Biden, son of US president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: DNCC Handout / Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE