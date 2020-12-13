Country music signer Charley Pride performs at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee in 2000. Country music signer Charley Pride performs at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee in 2000.
Dallas country singer Charley Pride dies from coronavirus at age of 86

  • The Mississippi native picked cotton, served in the US Army and played baseball in the Negro league before moving to Nashville
  • Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:38am, 13 Dec, 2020

