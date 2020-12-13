A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, ahead of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Photo: AP A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, ahead of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Photo: AP
A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, ahead of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US set for coronavirus vaccine roll-out, as trucks ready to leave Pfizer factory

  • Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are being distributed as part of Operation Warp Speed
  • The US has recorded over 16 million cases, as Italy overtook Britain’s death toll and German officials meet to discuss a possible lockdown

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:04pm, 13 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, ahead of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Photo: AP A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, ahead of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Photo: AP
A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, ahead of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE