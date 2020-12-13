A truck is shown at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, ahead of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Photo: AP
US set for coronavirus vaccine roll-out, as trucks ready to leave Pfizer factory
- Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are being distributed as part of Operation Warp Speed
- The US has recorded over 16 million cases, as Italy overtook Britain’s death toll and German officials meet to discuss a possible lockdown
Topic | United States
