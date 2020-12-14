New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington in May. Photo: AP New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington in May. Photo: AP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington in May. Photo: AP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by ex-aide Lindsey Boylan

  • Allegations come after media reports that Cuomo is under consideration for the job of attorney general in Joe Biden’s administration
  • Boylan is running in the 2021 Democratic primary for Manhattan borough president

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Updated: 3:55am, 14 Dec, 2020

