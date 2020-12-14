Congress will formally validate the Electoral Congress tally on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP Congress will formally validate the Electoral Congress tally on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
Congress will formally validate the Electoral Congress tally on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
Electoral College vote December 14: how it works, what to expect

  • US voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday
  • Spotlight on Electoral College vote even greater this year because Donald Trump has refused to concede the election

Updated: 11:47am, 14 Dec, 2020

