US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in April 2018. Photo: AFP
politico | US Attorney General William Barr to step down
- Trump has been frustrated with Barr’s handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, as well as lack of engagement in his efforts to overturn 2020 election results
- Barr’s last day will be December 23, ‘just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family’, the president says
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in April 2018. Photo: AFP