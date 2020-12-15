Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls. File photo: AFP
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail with US$28.5 million and armed guards
- British socialite faces criminal charges she helped procure girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse
- She has proclaimed her innocence and proposed the bail package in a renewed effort to be freed from jail
Topic | Crime
