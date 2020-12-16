US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell takes part in a news conference with Republican leaders at the US Capitol on December 8. Photo: Reuters
Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
- ‘The Electoral College has spoken’, Senate majority leader says in speech, ending weeks of silence over Trump’s defeat
- McConnell’s remarks come a day after electors met and officially confirmed Biden’s election win
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
