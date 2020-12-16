US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation on Monday from The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Reuters US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation on Monday from The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden's inaugural committee tells Americans to stay home for his swearing-in

  • Supporters are advised not to travel for the ceremony and related activities, as organisers plan a ‘reimagined’ event
  • The president-elect will take the oath of office at the Capitol on January 20 and deliver an inaugural address

Updated: 1:34am, 16 Dec, 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation on Monday from The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Reuters
