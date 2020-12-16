Businessman Peter Nygard arrives for an event in Beverly Hills in February 2016. Photo: TNS Businessman Peter Nygard arrives for an event in Beverly Hills in February 2016. Photo: TNS
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada amid sex assault accusations

  • Designer’s New York offices were raided earlier this year after he was accused of luring women to his Bahamas estate with cash and promises of modelling jobs
  • Some plaintiffs in lawsuit say they were underage when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs then raped them

Associated Press
Updated: 2:35am, 16 Dec, 2020

