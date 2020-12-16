Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in Dallas, Texas, in March. Photo: Reuters
politico | Joe Biden to nominate Pete Buttigieg as US transportation secretary
- If confirmed, the former Indiana mayor would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary
- The president-elect’s choice is seen by some as a surprise given Buttigieg’s thin transportation policy resume
Topic | Joe Biden
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden in Dallas, Texas, in March. Photo: Reuters