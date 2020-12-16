Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP
US approves first at-home coronavirus test, with results in 20 minutes
- The test will be available over the counter for around US$30
- Authorities say it correctly identified 96 per cent of positive samples and 100 per cent of negative samples in individuals with symptoms
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP