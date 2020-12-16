Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP
Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US approves first at-home coronavirus test, with results in 20 minutes

  • The test will be available over the counter for around US$30
  • Authorities say it correctly identified 96 per cent of positive samples and 100 per cent of negative samples in individuals with symptoms

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:24am, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP
Australian manufacturer Ellume’s Covid-19 at-home test works with a smartphone app that can connect users to an online doctor consultation if they test positive. Photo: Ellume via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE