Operation Warp Speed head Moncef Slaoui speaks at the White House on December 8. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | Coronavirus: Donald Trump’s supporters begged to get vaccine by Operation Warp Speed’s Moncef Slaoui
- ‘There’s a whole fringe of the population that listens to the president very carefully,’ the scientist says
- Top disease expert Anthony Fauci says both Trump and President-elect Joe Biden should get inoculated as a matter of national security
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
