Motorists and a street vendor ride down a street in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
US accuses Vietnam of currency manipulation, adds India, Taiwan, Thailand to watch list
- Vietnam was named alongside Switzerland as having intervened deeply in currency markets to prevent effective balance of payments adjustments, the US Treasury said
- It also added three new countries to its ‘monitoring list’ that already includes China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia
Topic | Vietnam
Motorists and a street vendor ride down a street in Hanoi. Photo: AFP