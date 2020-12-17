The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on a near daily basis over the past several weeks, many targeted at Iran. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions firms in China and UAE over Iran petrochemical sales
- Donghai International Ship Management, Petrochem South East Limited, Alpha Tech Trading And Petroliance Trading placed on blacklist
- Analysts say new sanctions just before Trump’s exit seem designed to complicate President-elect Biden’s path to renegotiating nuclear deal with Tehran
Topic | US-Iran tensions
