US President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order at the White House in June. Photo: Reuters
Hacker cracked Donald Trump’s Twitter account by guessing password was ‘maga2020!’
- Dutch prosecutors say ‘ethical hacker’ Victor Gevers will not face charges over incident that was earlier denied by both White House and Twitter
- Gevers had disclosed the breach immediately after reportedly gaining access to the account in October
