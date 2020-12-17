Nurse Eunice Lee prepares to give an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a health care worker in California on Wednesday. Photo: AP Nurse Eunice Lee prepares to give an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a health care worker in California on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Nurse Eunice Lee prepares to give an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a health care worker in California on Wednesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US health worker has serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer vaccine

  • Patient, who is now stable, had similar reaction to two cases reported in Britain last week
  • US Food and Drug Administration says those who previously had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or to ingredients in this shot should avoid getting it

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:37am, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nurse Eunice Lee prepares to give an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a health care worker in California on Wednesday. Photo: AP Nurse Eunice Lee prepares to give an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a health care worker in California on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Nurse Eunice Lee prepares to give an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a health care worker in California on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE